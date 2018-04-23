Duoss still healing from 2011 accident
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 9:24am admin1
If Melissa Duoss' intent was shock factor, it appeared to work. Duoss was one of the speakers for multiple sessions for the Monroe County Teen Wellness Day.
If Melissa Duoss' intent was shock factor, it appeared to work. Duoss was one of the speakers for multiple sessions for the Monroe County Teen Wellness Day.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com