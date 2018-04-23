Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Home / News / Duoss still healing from 2011 accident
Melissa Duoss demonstrates one of the walkers she used during recovery from a car accident.

Duoss still healing from 2011 accident

Mon, 04/23/2018 - 9:24am admin1

If Melissa Duoss' intent was shock factor, it appeared to work. Duoss was one of the speakers for multiple sessions for the Monroe County Teen Wellness Day.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here