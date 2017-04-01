Dynamic Duo

With my ride-along scheduled for a Friday night, I was almost certain I’d be apprehending criminals left and right. However, after a relatively uneventful two hours (I’m talking three traffic stops – all warnings), Officer Corey Johnson, his four-legged partner and I went our separate ways. I went home to curl up on my couch, but Sparta’s newest K9 unit had just begun another night of patrolling the third shift.

Officer Johnson and Kaiser, a three-year-old German Shepard, trained together for six weeks before becoming Sparta’s second certified K9 unit in late September. Since then, they have assisted in more than 30 arrests.

Like Larz, the department’s first K9, Kaiser is a dual-purpose, police-work dog. He is trained to conduct patrol tasks like building searches, suspect tracking and apprehension, and handler protection, as well as detect narcotics (including meth, cocaine, heroin and marijuana). When he detects an odor of illegal substances, Kaiser alerts to Officer Johnson by sitting, lying, intently staring and changing his breathing pattern.

While that might sound pretty impressive (which it is, don’t get me wrong), Johnson made it clear that Kaiser, for the most part, is just like any other happy, social pup.

“He’s incredibly friendly, he loves attention – it’s almost borderline annoying,” Johnson said with a laugh.

Although he’s technically city property, Kaiser goes home with Johnson at the end of each shift.

“When he’s at home, he acts pretty much like any other house pet, but with more energy,” he said, adding that Kaiser requires an extremely active lifestyle. “He’s also an attention-fiend. He loves to be pet.”

And just like any pet, Kaiser keeps a close eye on his human. Any time Johnson left the vehicle for a traffic stop during my ride-along, Kaiser made it known that I was in his space by barking loud enough from his cage in the back of the vehicle to have me at the edge of my seat – literally.

But Johnson assured me his bark is worse than his bite – or lack thereof. Kaiser will only become aggressive with a person when he is commanded to do so by Johnson. It was amazing to see Kaiser respond to simple command training, which I was able to get a sneak peek of.

Along with getting the 411 on all the speed traps in town, I also spoke to Johnson during my ride-along about what it’s like to be a police officer today, particularly in regards to recent societal scrutiny on law enforcement.

“I think especially right now, a majority of officers out there are doing the right thing,” he said. “But there’s a select few that give everyone else a bad name, and that’s where most people form their opinion.”

Johnson, along with the 20 other officers at the Sparta Police Department, recently has been shown support by various members of the community.

“It’s different from a lot of jobs,” he said. “It affects your personal life. Everybody recognizes you and they see you as a cop.”

Johnson started at the Sparta Police Department in 2013 after eight years in the military and graduating from Western Technical College with a degree in law enforcement. He says that having a solid background in his field has helped him focus his attention on training Kaiser to be an effective member of the police department.

“Anytime that I can get him involved, that’s kind of the goal now,” he said. “I still have my basic patrol duties that I have to do, … but everything revolves around him, trying to get the next find or whatever.”

Johnson recalled the first of Kaiser’s deployments that resulted in a find.

“[I was] obviously a little bit nervous about everything, just making sure everything’s right,” he said. “But he did everything he was supposed to do, searched the car, and we ended up finding drug paraphernalia right near the area where he indicated. It was kind of a confidence booster, that he knows what he’s doing and the training is paying off.”

He and Kaiser, along with Sparta’s other K9 Team, Officer Brian James and Larz, train often together, and Johnson says he’s grateful for James’s guidance from the get-go.

“Officer James came here with Larz, and [I] kind of worked with him a little bit and just saw how the whole thing worked and what they were doing, and was just even more interested in it,” he said. “Brian’s a very passionate handler. He’s really someone to kind of learn from, which is great.”

The two Sparta teams, along with Monroe County Deputy Mike Geier and his K9 partner, Kelton, train 16 hours a month with other K9 units in the area.

Lieutenant Emilee Nottestad says that the department is fortunate to have been able to add another dedicated K9 team.

“[We] already had an outstanding K9 team in Officer James and K9 Larz,” she said. “By adding a second K9 team to the department, we are able to have a K9 working almost every day of the week and covering more hours of the day.”

Along with enhancing safety, taking drugs off the streets and increasing the chances of tracking offenders and finding evidence, Nottestad says the K9s are also great for community relations.

“There is really nothing else available to law enforcement that enables us to do so much with a single tool.”

Johnson and Kaiser spend their fair share doing demonstrations at schools as well as at area events. Johnson says the community has been extremely generous and supportive of getting Kaiser on the team.

“There’s been an overwhelming amount of support for him,” Johnson said. “He was bought strictly with donations.”

Most police-work dogs retire when they’re about 10, giving Kaiser about seven more years of finds. Johnson says he expects Kaiser will only become more productive over time.