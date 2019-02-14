Early 2019 hard on TAAS ambulances

Tomah Area Ambulance Service director Randy Dunford summed up the first two months of 2019 with one sentence.

"(TAAS) can't wait for spring," Dunford said.

During his monthly report at Committee of the Whole Monday night Dunford outlined equipment issues that have plagued TAAS staff since January.

The first incident was Jan. 14 when a TAAS ambulance was en route to Madison with a patient transfer. The unit caught on fire outside Baraboo on Highway 12. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Dunford verbally recognized the paramedics, Jeremy Schaller and Thomas Colloton, at Committee of the Whole who were in the ambulance for their quick actions to stop the unit and get the patient to safety.

Dunford said, "their quick actions saved the patient and thousands of dollars of equipment."

They will be formally recognized at a later date, Dunford added.

At some point a fire started in the ambulance. It eventually reached an oxygen tank behind the driver's seat which caused an explosion and the unit was engulfed in flames.

Schaller and Colloton were treated for smoke inhalation. Colloton was taken the Sauk Prairie hospital. Schaller stayed with the patient who was transported to a Madison hospital by Sauk Prairie EMS staff. He eventually had to be treated in At UW Madison hospital.

Monday night Dunford provided a few more details about the burned unit. It had service work in December, 2018 to replace an injector pump. The ambulance had been on three calls after that work with no problem. It is uncertain if there is any connection. Investigators will look more closely at the ambulance in Madison, he added.

The 2015 Chevrolet diesel Duramedic ambulance was a total loss and will be replaced with another new unit, Dunford said.

That burned unit was the first of numerous mechanical issues that have plagued ambulances during a cold, snowy winter that has taken its toll on equipment.

Dunford extended thanks to several Tomah businesses that stepped up to minimize down time for units while a new part here or some welding there had to be taken care of.

"We've been able to get them back in service in a short time," Dunford said.