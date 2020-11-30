Early morning fire causes extensive damage to downtown Tomah buildings

One day after downtown Tomah was buzzing with shoppers for Small Business Saturday it was buzzing with firefighters.

An early Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to four buildings on the 1100 block of Superior Avenue. One of the worst fears expressed over the years within the Tomah Fire Department, a fire starting in one building connected to an adjacent structure.

Tomah firefighters were paged out at 4:53 a.m. for an apartment fire above Dimensions bar. The blaze quickly causing a variety of fire, water and smoke damage to Dimensions, Artisan Market, the Ho-Chunk Museum & Cultural Center and a building that was the location of Winning Smiles Dentistry with a "For Rent" sign in the window.

Firefighters from Sparta, Fort McCoy and Oakdale/LaGrange departments were on the scene to offer mutual aid. Residents living in upstairs apartments of Dimensions escaped, two with minor injuries.

"Thankfully they will both recover and will be fine," said Tomah fire chief Tim Adler. "When a tragedy like this occurs you can sure see what a great community that we live in. Thank you to everyone."

Firefighters continued to pour water on hotspots above Dimensions for much of the morning.

Along with its regular store inventory, Artisan Market was preparing for the holiday shopping season. Their retail location on the 1100 block was the second for the business owners since they opened. The building was also the former home of the Tomah Area Historical Museum. The Ho-Chunk Museum opened earlier this year. That building was the longtime home of the Tomah Journal before it moved to the building that was the former Tomah post office.

Quick work by firefighters contained primary damage to four buildings for a situation that could have resembled tumbling dominos with other buildings connected on the block

“We had somebody in the neighborhood that noticed there was some smoke and a gentleman hanging out of the front window of the second floor building and from there the call came out for a fire to respond," Adler said.

Two people were in the building when firefighters arrived on scene. Adler says the fire destroyed Dimensions Bar and Artisan Market. At least two apartments above Dimensions bar were destroyed. The investigation will continue to the extent of the damage to surrounding businesses.

Talking with several veteran Tomah firefighters, Tomah Chamber of Commerce president Tina Thompson, who was at the scene briefly, and with a few other longtime Tomah residents, nobody could recall a retail fire that caused such significant damage to Tomah's downtown. One that did come to mind was the fire at Band Box Cleaners in 1976.

The fire was the third call since 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Adler said. The other two were a vehicle accident and a report of a gas leak.

Adler said nearly 60 firefighters were on the scene fighting the fire.

Community effort helps in immediate needs for fire victims

The shock of the Sunday morning fire on the 1100 block of Superior Ave. will linger for its victims.

But Lt. Eric Pedersen of the Tomah Police Department said credit goes to the Tomah community for immediately reaching out to firefighters on the scene, local businesses who assisted and the public's patience.

On a Tomah PD Facebook post, Pedersen said, " What does our community do in a time of need? We come together and support each other. We would like to thank the community for their understanding as we manage this situation."

Pedersen also extended thanks to The Break Room Sports Bar and Grill and Franny's Bar for offering their facilities to those who were displaced.

Kwik Trip and private citizens brought water, food and other items to the workers. Along with the Tomah Fire Department, mutual aid was provided by Oakdale/LaGrange, Fort McCoy and Sparta fire departments, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, American Red Cross, Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Monroe County Sheriff's Department and the State Fire Marshal.

"These crews worked seamlessly together to prevent further damage to our beautiful downtown," Pedersen said.

Clean up continued into Sunday afternoon with crews from Gerke Excavating on site removing building debris. All residents in building apartments were accounted for, Pedersen said.