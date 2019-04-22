Monday, April 22, 2019
Home / News / Easter blaze destroys barn
Sparta firefighters look over the smoldering ruins of Town of Adrian barn that was destroyed in a fire Easter morning. Contributed photo

Easter blaze destroys barn

Mon, 04/22/2019 - 9:54am admin1

The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a reported barn fire at 17562 Independence Road in the Town of Adrian at 5 a.m. Sunday.

When Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene they reported that the barn was fully engulfed in flames and a nearby house was not in danger. A lean-to attached to the 80-by-30 foot barn also was severely damaged.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold said property owner Bob Micheel also lost 20 bales of hay, a hay bailer, lumber, eight chickens and a rabbit.

Arnold said the cause of the fire is unknown so far. The building was insured.

The Fire District was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Tomah DNR, Sparta Ambulance Service, Oakdale Electric and 911 Dispatch Center.

The Fire Department was on the scene for four hours. The property owners advised they heard some small explosion's that awoke them and they looked out to see that the barn was on fire and called 911. No injuries were reported.

 

 

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here