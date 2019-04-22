Easter blaze destroys barn

The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a reported barn fire at 17562 Independence Road in the Town of Adrian at 5 a.m. Sunday.

When Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene they reported that the barn was fully engulfed in flames and a nearby house was not in danger. A lean-to attached to the 80-by-30 foot barn also was severely damaged.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold said property owner Bob Micheel also lost 20 bales of hay, a hay bailer, lumber, eight chickens and a rabbit.

Arnold said the cause of the fire is unknown so far. The building was insured.

The Fire District was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Tomah DNR, Sparta Ambulance Service, Oakdale Electric and 911 Dispatch Center.

The Fire Department was on the scene for four hours. The property owners advised they heard some small explosion's that awoke them and they looked out to see that the barn was on fire and called 911. No injuries were reported.