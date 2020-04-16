Election results are in county wide

County board races decided

Voters returned two of three incumbents to the Monroe County Board and decided two races between newcomers in the April 7 election.

Incumbent Mary Cook held off a challenge from former county board supervisor Craig Buswell in District 16, which includes the towns of Clifton, Glendale, Wilton 3,4 & 5, Wellington 1&2, and the Village of Kendall. Cook garnered 367 votes to Buswell’s 258.

In District 1, which includes the towns of New Lyme and Grant and parts of Little Falls, Lafayette and Greenfield, incumbent Alan McCoy beat challenger Stephen Klein, 390 to 192.

District 9 challenger Ron Luethe barely outdistanced five-term incumbent Doug Path in a race that was separated by only 13 votes. Luethe garnered 309 votes to Path’s 296.

While Path carried his home turf in the Village of Wilton and took an overwhelming majority of votes in the Town of Adrian, Luethe gained the majority of his support from the Village of Norwalk as well as the Town of Ridgeville, where he is on the town board. District 9 includes the towns of Adrian, Ridgeville and part of Wilton, and the villages of Norwalk and Wilton.

In District 13 in the City of Tomah, newcomers Remy Gomez and Wayne Kling faced off with Gomez winning 341-215. He will replace Dean Peterson.

The other race between newcomers was in District 15, which includes the towns of Jefferson and Sheldon; the Village of Cashton, and a portion of the Village of Ontario. Jen Schmitz defeated Ronald Rader, 237 to 191 for the seat formerly held by County Board Vice Chairman Jim Schroeder.

In District 12 in the City of Tomah, Brett Larkin, a Tomah High School senior, won a write-in campaign with 47 votes. Former Monroe County Board Chairman Pete Peterson held the seat but did not seek reelection.

Other newcomers to the board who ran unopposed include:

• Toni Wissestad in District 6 in the City of Sparta. She replaces Gregg Vinslauski, who did not seek reelection.

• Adam Balz in District 11 in the City of Tomah. He replaces Paul Steele, who also did not seek reelection.

Returning supervisors include:

• District 2 – David Pierce.

• District 3 – Nodji VanWychen.

• District 4 – Cedric Schnitzler.

• District 5 – Walace Habhegger.

• District 7 – Mary Von Ruden.

• District 8 – Mark Halverson.

• District 10 – Rod Sherwood.

• District 14 – Sharon Folcey.

The new board will be sworn in at the April 21 organizational meeting, which will be held at the Sparta American Legion. Only county board supervisors and essential staff will be allowed at the meeting.

The public may access the meeting remotely via the Monroe County Personnel Department Facebook page where it will be live streamed.

During the meeting, the board will hold a secret ballot to elect a new chairman and vice chairman. It also will elect a new highway committee.

Sparta School Board returns incumbent and adds newcomers, Humphrey retains seat on city council

Nancy Sikorsky, the lone incumbent in a four-way race for two seats on the Sparta School Board, retained her position after election results were revealed Monday for the April 7 election.

With 1,881 votes, Sikorsky finished second behind newcomer Eric Solberg, the top vote-getter who garnered 2,454 votes. Heidi Prestwood gained the third open seat on the board with 1,774 votes, edging out Terry Green, who finished with 1,368 votes.

Besides Sikorsy’s, the other two open seats were held by Julie Leis and Mary Treu, both of whom didn’t seek reelection.

The winners of the election will join current board members James Rasmussen, Lee Culpitt, Ed Lukasek and Josh Lydon.

On the Sparta City Council, incumbent 3rd Ward Alderman Bruce Humphrey had little trouble holding off a challenge from Mary Von Ruden. Humphrey garnered 138 votes in the election, while Von Ruden got 76.

Incumbent aldermen Jim Church, Matthew Hoffland and Josh Lydon, whose terms also were up, ran unopposed.

Murray holds onto Tomah mayoral seat

Tomah Mayor Mike Murray easily held onto his seat defeating Nellie Pater in the April 7 election.

For the 1,805 votes cast for mayor, Murray received 1,225 and Pater 540 votes. In the lone contested Tomah council race Dean Peterson unseated incumbent Sue Holme for the Dist. 8 seat in a close race. Peterson received 119 votes and Holme 101 in that race. Peterson is no stranger to municipal government having served as a Monroe County supervisor.

Other incumbents, Richard Yarrington (Dist. 2), Shawn Zabinski (Dist. 4) and Lamont Kiefer (Dist. 6) were unopposed. Tom Flock ran unopposed for municipal clerk.

In the Tomah school board race Mike Gnewikow, Sue Bloom and Rick Murray topped the polls to fill three open seats. Six candidates ran for the seats.

Gnewikow received 2,544 votes, Bloom, 2,442 and Murray had 1,990. The tally for the other three candidates, Spencer Stephens received 1,620 votes, Kirk Arity had 1,402 votes and Mitch Koel, 1,016 votes.

Gnewikow, Bloom and Murray join incumbents Aaron Lueck, Pam Buchda, Gary Grovesteen and Brian Hennessey

John McMullen, Nancy McCoy and Jerry Fushianes stepped down from the school board.

The board enters a period of significant transition amid COVID-19 uncertainty and working with a new superintendent, Mike Hanson, hired to replace the retiring Cindy Zahrte.