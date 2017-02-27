Embracing your inner Picasso

Cyndi Kortbein has never taken a painting class – but that is not stopping her from embracing her inner, artistic self. In fact, she makes a living showing others how to do the same.

Kortbein, a Tomah native, opened the Eau Claire-based studio The Paint Shack just over a year ago. But she has been hosting painting classes at wedding showers, birthday parties and ladies’ nights for the last five years.

Every day, she helps dozens of people realize that creating art, no matter the skill level, can be fun and surprisingly easy.

“If you ask a room of adults who’s an artist, you won’t get any hands raised typically – I don’t even know if I’d raise my hand,” she said. “But if you ask a room of kids, ‘hey – who’s an artist?’, everyone’s got their hand up. At some point in life, that changes, and it’s sad.”

Kortbein took that notion and ran with it. Groups get step-by-step instructions on which brushes to use, easy techniques and other ways to make the experience as easy and relaxing as possible. The Paint Shack supplies the paint, canvases, easels, brushes and aprons.

“The best thing, really, is that a lot of people come thinking they can’t do something, and then they do it,” Kortbein said. “Sometimes their whole body language changes and they’re so proud of themselves and it’s so awesome. It’s awesome to see them realize that they can do it.”

Kortbein, daughter of the late Loren and Sue Pierce of Tomah, graduated from THS in 1999. After attending UW-Eau Claire, she spent the next 16 years traveling the nation, working as a tour guide.

When she and her husband, Chris, were expecting their third child, she decided that travel, as much as she loved it, was not an ideal career for raising a family. She quit her job, and decided to focus on mommy-hood until the right thing came along.

When she attended a bridal shower in Texas five years ago she experienced her first Sip n’ Paint and everything changed.

“I was just kind of waiting and praying for my lightening bolt, truthfully,” she said. “That trip to Dallas was my lightening bolt.”

By the time her plane landed back in Wisconsin, Kortbein had already chosen a name for her painting business. In fact, she has kept the to-go container she scribbled ideas on and still looks at it today as a reminder of how far she has come.

She started by hosting classes for her family, and soon expanded to friends and their children’s birthday parties. In 2014, she licensed The Paint Shack and hit the ground running.

She opened a storefront in Eau Claire, and hired three additional traveling artists (who were also stay-at-home mothers and amateur artists), allowing them to cover most of southwestern Wisconsin including Osseo, Black River Falls, Tomah, Sparta, Cashton and Ontario. Kortbein’s niece, Ashley Pierce of Hillsboro, covers the Monroe County area.

In addition to private events at homes and businesses, The Paint Shack hosts public events at libraries, restaurants and bars which Kortbein says is mutually beneficial.

“I love the business because it’s a happy place,” she said. “People come here to have fun. Kids can be around it. It’s really a great experience for everybody.”

Soon-to-be artists can sign up for public classes, book private parties and check out the more than 500 paintings options online at thepaintshack.net.

Kortbein also says The Paint Shack is dedicated to community support, and is happy to donate paintings for local fundraisers.