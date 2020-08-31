Empowered Women

Like mother, like daughters. Phyllis Snider of Tomah raised her daughters to be conscious of the role women played in election history. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, Snider and her daughters visited the Tomah Area Historical Museum to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

The Tomah museum features a display on Women's Suffrage. Snider and her daughters each donned different T-shirts to recognize that important piece of historical legislation.

The museum offers much more on display. Looking for a good reason to attend, put Saturday, Sept. 12 on the calendar for the brat sale/garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be held at the museum parking lot. Brat meals are $5. The garage sale will include a poker table, garden tools, lawn figurines, exercise bike, kitchen appliances, books and many unusual items not found at other garage sales. Though optimistic that it won't rain, but if it does, the brat/garage sale will be held the following Saturday, Sept. 19, same time.