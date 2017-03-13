Empowering women

Kyrgyzstan is a two-day flight from Wisconsin, but in terms of women's progress, it's over a half century away.

But a delegation of professional women from the country of 5.7 million people, nestled on the western border of China between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, are trying to change that.

The group, including an educator, a journalist, two information technology specialist and a biologist, spent the last week in Wisconsin, visiting the state universities in Madison, La Crosse and Minneapolis, and Sparta School District's Innovations STEM Academy.

"They are here to get expertise from the U.S. on how to encourage more women in Kyrgyzstan to enter the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field," said Cholpon Bakirova, the delegation's interpreter and facilitator, who works for the U.S. embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

All five women in the delegation expressed their amazement on how many career options women in the U.S. have and how they take advantage of those opportunities.

In Kyrgyzstan, they said, the status of women is largely determined by location. Rural women have lower status and are often subservient to the men.

"Especially if they are just married," said Bakirova. "They have to earn the respect of their husband's parents. They have to serve them for a couple months."

These women, however, live in the capital Bishkek, where they enjoy a little more emancipation, but are nowhere near the status of men.

"If you're born in the capital you would have more opportunities, you would get a good education, you'd be able to pursue your career," said Bakirova. "But if you are from the rural area you have to just attend high school. You do not have any other possibilities. You just end up getting married, staying home with kids and taking care of your husband."

The delegation is part of the Open World Program sponsored by the Library of Congress, which introduces rising leaders of emerging democracies to legislative functions essential to democracy.

These women hope to take back ideas that will help them address their country's systemic underrepresentation of women in technology.

Aziza Berdibayeva, a journalist who writes on technology issues, said things in her country are encouraging, with young women leading the movement for change. But she admires the young women she met in the U.S., who she also found encouraging.

"I'm really impressed by the strength of women (in the U.S.)," she said. "They have a lot of opportunities."

While the delegates acknowledge that U.S. women are undercompensated compared to their male counterparts, they say in Kyrgyzstan the disparity is more pronounced.

Sparta's STEM Academy hosted the delegates Thursday, where they learned about the school's curriculum along with the opportunities its students are exposed to.

The school employs Challenge Based Learning projects, which gives students hands-on opportunities to learn and use technological skills.

The delegates saw STEM learning in action with students giving them the opportunity to program Sphero, a programmable robot that uses block coding.

The delegates also expressed their amazement over the architecture of U.S. buildings and how it incorporates handicap accessibility. They said most of their country's buildings were built by the Soviet Union with no consideration for the needs of the handicapped.

While the Soviet Union no longer exists, they said their president is a Russian supporter.

On Thursday, the women were honored at a dinner and presentation at Jake's Northwoods in Sparta. They finished off their stay in Monroe County with an Amish tour and lunch at Badger Crossing before leaving on Sunday.