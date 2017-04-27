End of an era

As of May 1, anyone looking to go bowling in Sparta will be out of luck.

Dennis Sweet, who has owned the Colonial Bowling & Banquet Center on West Wisconsin Street for the past 20 years, said he will close the doors of the establishment for the last time this Sunday night.

"My wife and I want to retire," said Sweet, adding the 20,000 square foot building is on the market.

Besides a dozen bowling lanes, the structure has a bar and banquet hall. Sweet built the structure on what was an empty four-acre lot at the time, filling a decade-long void left when the former Sparta Lanes closed in the 1980s. That facility was gutted and is now the American Legion.

Sweet said league bowling is done this week and there was nothing on the calendar to cancel.

"Weddings since 2008 have been going down," he said. "This season we didn't have anything on the books."

He said interest in the sport is waning among young people and "people that are avid bowlers are getting older."

Sweet, who will turn 73 in May, and his wife, Donna, own a home in Sparta and plan to stick around the area.

"No plans for retirement as of now," he said. "I've worked since I was 12 years old. I don't know anything but working, but I'm going to enjoy myself for a little while."

Sweet said he has had a few interested parties look at the building but has yet to field any offers. It's unknown if the building would remain a bowling alley or be used for another purpose.

With the closing of the Colonial, the nearest bowling lanes to Sparta that are open to the public are in Tomah, Bangor and West Salem.