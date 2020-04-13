Evers orders shutdown of 40 state parks due to overcrowding, vandalism

Overcrowding and a lack of seasonal workers prompted Gov. Tony Evers to order the shutdown of 40 Wisconsin State Parks last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural resources initially decided to keep state parks open in the wake of Evers’ Safer At Home mandate, but the popularity of the facilities near metropolitan areas forced their closure.

"We know there are benefits to getting outdoors. By not doing this would put people's lives at risk," said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. "With the weather warming we are seeing increases in visitors and a myriad of challenges surrounding social distancing. In order to the protect the public, this is a necessary step."

The DNR said Evers issued the order due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and the need to protect the health and safety of visitors and staff.

The order went into effect Friday.

DNR Communications Specialist Paul Holtan said three area state parks and the Black River State Forest will remain open for the time being.

In a telephone interview Friday morning, Holtan said Mill Bluff State Park near Camp Douglas, Wildcat Mountain State Park near Ontario and Perrot Park along the Mississippi River near Trempealeau remain open with some restrictions.

“Mill Bluff is open, but the stairway to the top is closed and Wildcat Mountain is open, but the horse trail and a couple of trails closed to storm damage last year are closed,” offered Holtan. “Perrot Park in Trempealeau has no closures.”

Many parks near large cities were packed with visitors the weekend of April 4-5., including several with record attendance.

According to the DNR, High Cliff had an estimated 16,457 visitors, Lapham Peak had an estimated 11,168 visitors, Kohler-Andrae had an estimated 8,469 visitors, Devil's Lake had an estimated 7,647 visitors, Richard Bong had an estimated 3,884 visitors and Mirror Lake had an estimated 2,870 visitors.

Harrington Beach had an estimated 3,639 visitors for the weekend and has had more than 5,600 estimated visitors so far for the month of April.

By comparison, the average monthly visitors at Harrington for the past 12 years is 9,695 for the entire month of April.

Holtan said there just aren’t enough employees on staff at this time to handle the influx of visitors.

“This happened in the more-populated areas. It’s considered our off-season, so we don’t have our full staff in place,” he offered.

“We’re in the process of hiring (seasonal staff) now, but they don’t start until the end of May or June,” Holtan continued. “This was putting a lot of stress on our permanent staff. There were a lot of problems with people parking illegally and we don’t have the ranger staff to deal with it right not. There were safety issues. Those were some of the factors we looked at.”

State parks and facilities that have been closed for the time being include the following:

Northeast Region

High Cliff State Park

Southeast Region

Big Foot Beach State Park, Harrington Beach State Park, Havenwoods State Forest, Kohler-Andrae State Park, Kettle Moraine State Forest Lapham Peak, Loew Lake, Mukwonago River, Northern Unit, Pike Lake, Southern Unit, Lakeshore State Park and Richard Bong State Recreational Area

South Central Region

Aztalan State Park, Belmont Mound State Park, Blue Mound State Park, Cadiz Springs State Recreational Area, Capital Springs State Recreational Area, Cross Plains State Park, Devil's Lake State Park, Fenley State Recreational Area, Governor Dodge State Park, Governor Nelson State Park, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Mackenzie Center, Mirror Lake State Park, Natural Bridge State Park, Nelson Dewey State Park, New Glarus Woods State Park, Rocky Arbor State Park, Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area, Tower Hill State Park, Wyalusing State Park, Yellowstone Lake State Park, Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, Pewits Nest State Natural Area, Parfrey's Glen State Natural Area and Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area.

These properties are open to turkey hunters during the season (April 15 - May 26) where allowed.

The DNR understands the public's need to enjoy the benefits of nature during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Safer at Home order recognizes outdoor activity as an essential activity, people wishing to take a break outdoors are advised by public health officials to exercise in your local neighborhoods and maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more.

In efforts to help minimize the transmission of COVID-19 at parks, the DNR waived fees, and closed state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings. Currently, the safety of our staff and visitors supersedes continuing operations at certain locations.

If the public does not follow social distancing guidelines and vandalizes property, more state parks may have to close.

The DNR urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park.

Most Wisconsin state parks, forests and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins.

When you visit, you will need to take your garbage and recyclables home with you. We all play a vital role in taking care of our natural resources.

Following the Leave No Trace principles helps protect the land for generations to come.

The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change.

We will also continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine if more park closures or an entire state park system closure becomes necessary.

Before visiting other properties, please check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations.

For updates, visit the DNR website or follow @WIDNR on Facebook, @wi_dnr on Instagram, or @WDNR on Twitter.