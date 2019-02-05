Miss Addison Henthrone is a spirited young first grader at Southside Elementary in Sparta who recently submitted the winning design for the school’s annual “kindness shirt” contest as part of a fundraiser for the Southside PTO.

“I didn’t know I’d won until a teacher named Miss Fawcett showed the shirts to me,” Addison said. “I was excited.”

Staff and teachers at the school revealed to Addison and a friend that her design had won prior to the shirt being revealed to the whole school. Mom, Amanda Henthorne, said Addison and her friend had a “super secret” to keep for three whole days in anticipation of a scheduled school assembly.

The morning assembly ended up getting cancelled due to bad weather and a late start, therefore Addison had to keep her secret a little bit longer until she was finally able to model her winning t-shirt for her peers at both of the school’s lunch periods.

Addison added that to her kindness is sitting with someone on a bench when they’re all alone or inviting someone to play when they have no one to play with.

“Her teachers are always saying Addison is a very kind student,” Amanda said. “We are super proud.”

“I just drew some people to show a picture about kindness,” Addison said, adding she purposely chose to draw the figures on her shirt as both boys and girls because, as the shirt says, everybody needs kindness.

Addison didn’t just stop at designing the shirts; she and her mom sold over 100 shirts themselves.

“After church one day she was wearing her shirt and she went up in front of everybody and sold a few at church,” Amanda said, adding that Addison’s big sisters had to have shirts too.

According to Christi Bender, school secretary, the PTO puts on a carnival each year as a fundraiser, however, with the construction currently happening at Southside, the carnival had to be cancelled and the Kindness Fundraiser took its place.

Southside PTO has raised almost $3,000 after producing more than 550 t-shirts with help and support from Julie Burke, co-owner of Urban Nest & Lizzy’s Boutique in Sparta, who donated time and t-shirts to the project.

“She was a great help,” Bender said. “We’ve had numerous local businesses partner with us. The whole district supported us too by holding ‘kindness days’ at schools to promote purchasing the shirts.”

Union National Bank purchased shirts for 35 staff members and numerous staff at Monroe County Human Services purchased shirts as well.

Bender said staff at schools in La Crosse also ordered shirts. “It has spread beyond Sparta, which is just so awesome,” she said.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will help pay for supplemental classroom supplies or various projects throughout the school but the PTOs top priority is to help pay for school field trips.

“It’s about taking kids to experience the things they maybe wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to experience,” Bender said. “We are all about the experiences.”