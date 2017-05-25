Everyday is Memorial Day for Gold Star family

For David Gaunky of Sparta, everyday is Memorial Day.

His son, Anthony "Alex" Gaunky, a 2004 Sparta High School graduate, was the first serviceman from the Coulee Region killed in Iraq. It's a distinction he wishes his son didn't possess, but it's also a fate any of his sons could have had.

All four of David's sons followed their father, a former Army medic, into military service. And all four served in harm's way in Iraq.

For most of the period from 2003 to 2006, David and his ex-wife, Lori Friske of La Crosse, had three sons in the "Sand Box" at the same time as they rotated in and out of Iraq.

Adam, the oldest, and Bob, one of the twins, served in the Navy, while Don, the other twin, and Alex, the baby, were with the 101st Airborne.

Alex was the only brother who didn't come home alive and David says he thinks about him every day.

Alex was wounded on Nov. 17, 2005, when the squad he was with was ambushed while on their way to the aid of another squad that was under fire. While one of his comrades was killed instantly after their Humvee was hit by a vehicle, Alex, the turret gunner, was badly wounded but didn't die until the next day on the flight to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.

David recalls the day he learned about his son being wounded. He came home for lunch and noticed the light on his caller ID flashing. He hit the button and saw it was a call from the Department of Defense.

"I'm a veteran, too," he said. "I knew it had to be something bad. I just didn't know which one because there were three of them over there."

As he was still looking at the caller ID, his phone rang. It was someone from Alex's unit, who read David the memo sent back to battalion headquarters explaining Alex's situation.

Don, who was in Iraq in the middle of his second deployment, got on a plane and headed for Landstuhl. David was making arrangements to get to Germany, too, but learned his son had already died. Alex had only been in Iraq a few months and had just turned 19 years old.

Don landed in Germany on Nov. 17, expecting to see his brother and only then became aware that Alex had died.

"He had to find out all by himself," said David. "He got there and one of the nurses in Landstuhl told him."

Arrangements were made for Don to act as his brother's escort on his final flight home.

The funeral was held in Sparta, where hundreds of people lined the streets waving flags as the processional made its way to the Leon Cemetery.

"People make jokes about small towns like Sparta, but when stuff like that happens, they really pull together," said David. "I've never seen anything so amazing in my life."

It wasn't two weeks later that David was attending another funeral for Tomah Marine Sgt. Andy Stevens, who also was killed in Iraq.

Adam and Don, who were in the midst of their second deployment, had to return to Iraq right after Alex's funeral.

"They really didn't have time to grieve like the rest of us did," said David. "They had to put that off."

All of Alex's siblings were scathed by his death but Don took it hardest and became suicidal for a time, David said.

Don has taken up the issue of veteran suicide, which has reached epidemic proportions, as his cause. He has written a book with the working title "The Hardest Journey Home: A True Story of Loss and Duty During the Iraq War", which is expected to be released around Veterans Day.

Since his service, he's graduated from UW-La Crosse in economics and political science and is working in La Crosse and considering returning to school to further his education.

Adam lives near Eau Claire where he worked for a printing equipment company and also is thinking about returning to school. David said Bob is still finding his way and may also return to school.

All three have some degree of disability from their service, according to David.

And as for David, there is an irony of sorts that gives him a measure of solace about his son's death.

"Alex went out that day to save lives and in the end, he did," said David.

As it turns out, doctors harvested Alex's kidneys, liver and heart.

"In the end, his death saved four lives," David continued. "Whenever I get to feeling a little bit down about it, I like to think about the fact that his heart still beats. He was voted best dancer of his high school class. I hope the person who got his heart loves to dance."