Familiar face joins Gundersen Physical Therapy in Sparta

David Carney, PT, LAT, MS, has joined Gundersen Sparta Clinic and is providing general orthopedic and sports physical therapy to patients in the Sparta area.

Carney specializes in shoulder, knee and low back injuries as well as rehabilitation after surgery and sports injury prevention, evaluation and rehabilitation.

Carney is no stranger to the community. He has covered Sparta High School sports in the roles of athletic trainer, physical therapist and volunteer since 1996; it’s one of the reasons he is well-suited for this position.

“I was interested in serving, and working in, the community in which I live. I was a previous athletic trainer at Sparta High School and have lived in the community for the last 15 years,” Carney said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to take care of patients’ orthopedic needs and developing a physical therapy practice for active individuals in Sparta.”

He joins outpatient physical therapists Krysta Bever, PT; Candace Hundt, PT and Becky Ortiz, PTA at Gundersen Sparta Clinic. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with Gundersen Sports Medicine Physical Therapy in Onalaska.

In his free time, Carney enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, boating and skiing. He and his wife, Karen, who is also a physical therapist serving the Sparta/Tomah communities, have four children.

To make a physical therapy appointment at Gundersen Sparta Clinic, call (608) 269-6731.