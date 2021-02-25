Families First relocates to its new location

Families First of Monroe County, Inc. has moved from its shared space along Veterans Street to its new location at 1500 N Superior Ave. in Tomah and staff are busy settling into the new space with lots of elbow room to spare.

Families First was first created in 1996 by the Monroe County Planning Council to address the unmet needs of individuals and families in crisis living in Monroe County.

With a goal to align efforts under one roof, eliminate the duplication of services and streamline resources to better help stabilize households and reduce the likelihood of further crisis from occurring, staff at Families First provide resources, referrals and services to those in need of support.

“There are a ton of programs that Monroe County residents can use and it’s really hard to navigate them all,” said Case Care Manager Jessica Grauel. “We’re the one stop shop to come and find out what programs they could take advantage of and if we can’t do it, we know who can.”

Staff at Families First work hard as part of a collaborative network of individuals, agencies, groups and partnerships to help those living with the conditions of poverty have a better existence by helping them find opportunities to improve their lives for the futures of themselves, their families and their communities.

Visitors to Families First have access to a computer to fill out applications, write resumes, print documents, fax documents and whatever they may need to help them be successful.

Staff also provide case care management where clients can receive referral, advocacy, budget consultation, tenant education, landlord mediation and employment support services.

“We help them try to find jobs. If they need work boots, we get them boots or if they need gas money to drive back and forth, we’ll help with that,” Grauel said. “We also provide infant supplies for our families if they’re struggling to get diapers or toiletry items, we have those.”

The safe and stable housing program provides short term emergency stabilization assistance to households facing loss of essential utilities like water, electric gas and/or heat.

Clients who are at risk of homelessness or may be experiencing homelessness may receive housing assistance with case management and planning, referral to mainstream resources and rental assistance.

According to Grauel, Families First is also signed up with the State of Wisconsin to help manage homeless information. If someone is homeless, they can visit Families First and staff will put them in a statewide system and get them connected with shelter for the night.

Families First participates in a Goodwill good neighbor program, which provides store vouchers to clients for essential household and clothing items.

The need to support individuals in Monroe County facing challenges remains constant. In 2020, Families First served over 3,000 residents; a total of 69 families and 166 children.

It is estimated that more than 15 percent of Monroe County residents are living in poverty, which means that at any given time, nearly 7,000 people in Monroe County are struggling to maintain housing, food, clothing or transportation for their household.

One thing Executive Director Jeanne Meyer likes to emphasize to individuals and families who are struggling is to try to reach out to staff prior to things really getting out of hand. Being proactive and recognizing that things are going to be tight is important.

It can be more beneficial to call before the disconnection notice or before receiving an eviction notice.

“A lot of times people get overwhelmed, they get frustrated, they get consumed by their thoughts and anxieties and they’ll throw a bill in a drawer and forget about it,” Meyer said. “Before they know it it’s three months down the road and they’ve got a disconnect. Had they come to us the three months before, we could have helped prevent it and possibly gotten them on some sort of payment plan or gotten them caught up. We see a lot of situations where people are desperate.”