Family struggles to rebuild life after devastating fire

In the afternoon on Wed., Nov. 15, in the Town of Little Falls, Mark and Sheri Hartman along with their daughter Krystine, lost nearly everything they owned in a house fire, including their beloved family pets. According to Fire Chief Mike Arnold when the Sparta Area Fire District Department arrived at the Hartman family home, the rear of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The Hartmans purchased their home in 2013 and had completely stripped the house, which was over 100 years old. They had been re-modeling it themselves, room by room for the last four years and were near completion. The house was uninsured and the majority of the structure and the belongings inside were damaged by smoke and water.

Sheri explained she had a pair of silicone oven-mits that were rated to withstand a temperature of 450 degrees that were completely melted after the fire. Mark added the fire got so hot that the sap was seeping out of the wood in the walls located the farthest from the origin of the fire, which they were told was electrical.

The drainpipes were sagging from the heat. Their televisions were completely melted as well as their shower and ceiling fans. The windows that weren’t melted were broken by firefighters in order to release some of the smoke inside the house.

There was so much damage to the house that it is no longer habitable. The Hartmans are currently staying in Sheri’s parents house in Sparta.

They had numerous irreplaceable belongings they inherited that Mark’s parents had collected from when they lived abroad that were covered in ash. Since the fire, the Hartmans have been trying to clean and restore their belongings.

Amazingly, the majority of the family’s photo albums survived the fire. Sheri said all of their pictures were in boxes located on the porch where the fire started. The pictures had no scorching and only minimal water damage.

“We were truly blessed. I’m very thankful that we were able to keep these memories,” Mark added. “The stuff that doesn’t matter, toasted. The stuff that matters is cleanable.”

Both Mark and Sheri say their life has been an adventure and they are no strangers to tragedy. Sheri was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes when she was only 7-years old; as a result she has struggled with health issues such as neuropathy and retinopathy.

A few days before the fire, her doctor told her she now has kidney failure and she will soon need to get on a kidney transplant list. On top of that, she also broke her foot a few weeks prior to the fire.

A few years ago, they lost their only son Tommy. His surviving belongings were at the forefront of Sheri’s mind when their house burned down.

“I have a tub with all of his clothes in it and I wanted to do a memory quilt. They were all in the porch because that was the driest place in the house,” she explained through tears. “I opened it up the other day and all of his stuff was fine. No soot, no water, it smells a little smoky but not as bad as the other stuff.”

The Hartmans were given a book of daily devotionals from a family friend a few days after the fire. They flipped back to the page dedicated for the day the fire had taken place, which read, “You are safe. Secure and complete in me so stop your anxious striving and come to me with the things that concern you.”

Sheri said their plan is to tear the house down and rebuild on the existing basement. “If we can get all the funds together that’s what we’d like to do.”

The Hartmans have begun talking with various contractors about taking the house down and drafting plans to build a new structure. They’d like to build a single level home with one bathroom and two bedrooms.

“Things are working out, it’s just that we’re caught between a rock and a hard place and we’re not the type to ask for help,” Mark added. “I don’t like asking for something I didn’t work for.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the Hartman family at https://www.gofundme.com/hartman-family-home-fire as well as a special savings account at First Community Credit Union in Sparta.

The owner of Sparta Pharmacy and West Salem Pharmacy has also started a giving tree at the location in Sparta with a list of items the family could use and a drop off box at the West Salem location collecting new and gently used items for the family.

Also, All American Do It Center in Sparta will match up to 20 percent of the total dollar amount of gift cards purchased for the Hartman rebuilding fund.

The family is so grateful for the community support they’ve already been given in their time of need. They have been given clothes, food, winter coats and boots among other things. People have also volunteered to help clean up.

Mark and Sheri say their focus now is to simply rebuild and they still have a long way to go, but they are determined to remain positive. Sheri said, “People have been so nice. Because of the generosity, I’m hopeful.”