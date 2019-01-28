Farm fire ruled accidental

Erv’s Sparta Area Fire District responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon outside of Sparta at a farm along Icebox Rd owned by Minerva Yeske. It was reported that an outbuilding on the property was on fire.

According to Fire Chief Mike Arnold, the cause of the fire was ruled accidental after 12 round bales of cornstalks caught fire.

Emergency personnel needed to use a skid steer to spread out the round bales in order to put out the fire.

As a result of the fire, the outbuilding was completely destroyed as well as the round bales. Firefighters were able to protect surrounding outbuildings and no other structures were damaged during the incident.

One occupant inside of the building sustained burns to his right hand and his cheek was singed from the fire. He was treated on the scene by Sparta Area Ambulance and later taken to the hospital by car.

The fire department was on scene for approximately two and a half hours. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the fire.