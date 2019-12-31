Fatal crash near Ontario

One man is dead after a one-vehicle traffic crash on State Highway 131 near Nisswa Road in rural Ontario.

On Dec. 30 at about 10:30 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash. The responding deputy had difficulty in locating the vehicle, as it had left the roadway and rolled down a hill.

Theron Haas, 42, of Tomah was found deceased at the scene.

Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wilton Fire Department and Monroe County Medical Examiner assisted MCSO.

The incident remains under investigation by the MCSO.