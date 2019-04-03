FEMA funds will help pay home demolitions

A total of nine properties in the Leon and Sparta area that received flood damage last August will be demolished and the property turned over to Monroe County.

County Zoning Administrator Alison Elliott got approval from the Monroe County Board last week for a hazard mitigation grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that will help pay for the demolitions.

The county is responsible for contributing a 12.5% in-kind match but, according to Elliott, that could come through the insurance on some of the properties as well as money from Couleecap, which has funds available for low-income property owners.

Elliott said the properties, seven of which are in the Leon area and two in Sparta, received over 50% damage and are required by FEMA to be removed and the land to remain open space. The homes were damaged in the late August flooding that swelled the Little La Crosse and the La Crosse rivers over their banks.

Elliott also pointed out that since the houses are not habitable and FEMA is requiring they be torn down, the owners could just walk away from them, making it the county's responsibility to pay for their demolition. The grant ensures their is no direct cost to the county.

Most of the properties are one-half to one-acre plots, while two are five-acres.