FEMA grant helps Oakdale with equipment purchase

It nearly came to putting up their 2017 fire engine for collateral.

The Oakdale Area Fire Association (OAFA) needed a new self contained breathing apparatus system. The equipment was nearing the end of its regulation compliance by fire association standards (15 years), according to fire chief Bob Gnewikow. Most of their SCBA equipment was around 13 years old.

The Oakdale Fire Association serves seven townships (Oakdale, LaGrange, Greenfield, Clifton, Byron, Adrian and Tomah and two villages (Oakdale and Wyeville). It has two stations in Oakdale (village) and outside Tomah in the Town of LaGrange. It covers an expansive stretch of Interstate 90/94 miles in its service area.

Gnewikow is no different than any other fire chief when it comes to the safety of the department's firefighters (42 presently).

"My main goal is about the safety of our firefighters," Gnewikow said. "That is the main concern that everybody comes home (after being dispatched)."

The department had been trying since 2017 to qualify for a Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) grant, to no avail. The department kept getting passed over. Firefighters began fundraising in 2018. But this year with assistance for the grant application, persistence paid dividends. Gnewikow received an e-mail this past fall from FEMA with news the department qualified for a $142,328.57 grant to offset equipment costs. That money along with $37,584 from local grants/donations and $16,202.43 from the OAFA budget covered the purchase of 15 air packs, 30 air bottles (cylinders) and two Arctic Compressor fill systems (to re-fill cylinders) for both station houses.

Gnewikow feels department logistics and a more detailed FEMA application were key factors after several failed attempts. Gnewikow noted the Sparta Fire Department was also awarded a FEMA grant.

Howard Hanson is a member of the local OAFA board.

"We were ready to go to the bank if we did not get the grant," Hanson said. "Bob was always pushing for this (updated equipment)."

Now when firefighters respond to fire calls they do so with more confidence.

Said Gnewikow, "(that 15 year time frame) was always in the back of our minds."

The new equipment was "put in service" Dec. 8. As of Dec. 18 it had not been used at any fires. Gnewikow is glad the equipment is ready to go. It was purchased from 5 Alarm Fire & Safety, Delafield.

Still Gnewikow readily concedes, "I hope we never have to use it other than when training," he says knowing that is highly unlikely.