Festival of the Tree back at Marco's in Warrens
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:52am admin1
Last year Mark Chew hosted his inaugural Festival of the Tree as a way to celebrate the Christmas season and to thank his Marco's Italian & American Grill patrons.
Last year Mark Chew hosted his inaugural Festival of the Tree as a way to celebrate the Christmas season and to thank his Marco's Italian & American Grill patrons.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com