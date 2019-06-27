Few details released in Tomah incident

More details are expected to be released soon regarding an early evening incident in Tomah Wednesday near the Amtrak station.

According to Tomah police lieutenant Scott Holum, one suspect has been taken into custody. A name had not been released in time for the Herald deadline. The incident was resolved around midnight Wednesday. There were no injuries reported.

The Tomah Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit were dispatched to a residence near the Amtrak depot in Tomah. An address is not known at this time.

Authorities had instructed those living in the area to remain inside their residences unless asked by police to leave. Others were instructed to stay clear of the area. According to Tomah police more details will be provided in a press release when completed. Watch the Herald web site for an update on this story.