FHF reaches donation milestone

The Freedom Honor Flight Coulee Region committee based in Sparta recently reached an impressive donation milestone.

On Tuesday, committee co-chairs Bill Bohn and Gail Raddatz, joined by several other committee members met in Memorial Park to present a $32,000 check to the Freedom Honor Flight La Crosse Hub.

According to Ryan Clark, president of the La Crosse Hub, the check was enough for the Sparta-based organization to clear the $300,000 donation mark.

Bohn said that is equivalent to three planeloads of veterans the committee is responsible for sending to tour war memorials in the nation’s capital.

Raddatz said the committee was anticipating presenting a check closer to $40,000 but it had to cancel its annual Casino Night fundraiser due to COVID-19. The event, held at the Sparta American Legion, usually bring in up to $10,000.

The Coulee Region FHF area encompasses several local communities, including Tomah, Sparta, Black River Falls, Cashton, West Salem and Bangor.

Almost all the money raised to the fights which cost $500 per veteran.

“I’d be hard pressed to find and expense that didn’t go right to the flights,” said Bill Hoel, a board director for the FHF La Crosse Hub. “We have such low overhead it’s nuts.”

This is the 13th year for FHF, which started in 2008. Raddatz recalled the first year when the Coulee Region committee raised only $8,000, the lion’s share of which came from Mathy Construction.

Since then, donations have shot up, coming from sportsmen’s clubs, schools, organizations, individuals and businesses, big and small.

“They’ve been just tremendous and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Bohn, a Navy veteran who made the FHF flight in 2018.

Bohn has put his heart and soul into fundraising for the organization since he took over as chairman in Oct. 2008, but for health reasons, he said he’ll be stepping down this year.

“It’s been a labor of love,” he said. “This has been a big part of my life.”

Raddatz said Bohn has been such a big part of the committee, his name will always be associated with the program.

And the program has a ways to go. “We’re not going to quit until there are no names left on the (waiting) list,” said Raddatz.

The list still has about 400 names on it but she said anytime there is publicity about FHF in the news, more people sign up.

Clark said there is either one or no WWII veterans left on the list since most have already gone and when they sign up, they are given priority status.