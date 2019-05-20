Final Child Center reunion this Saturday

On Saturday, May 25, there will be a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Child Center Cemetery dedication, which took place in 1999 when then-Governor Tommy Thompson attended that inaugural event.

The Child Center closed in 1976, leaving gravestones of children who had died at the center over the many years of operation identified only by numbers not names.

The late June Laxton of Sparta and others saw that the names were released by the state and inscribed on a monument to honor their existence.

Since 1999, former wards of the Child Center and some employees have met annually. This seemed to be a healthy outlet for people to discuss their common experience of essentially living without parents in an institution.

Laxton was in charge of organizing these reunions until her death in 2006, when Carroll Duer took over. Unfortunately, Duer died over the winter. For that reason and, generally, the advancing age of the participants, this will be the 20th and final reunion.

The event is at the VFW from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The City of Sparta is providing golf carts to transport the participants to the cemetery for viewing. The final event is dedicated to Laxton and Duer for their contributions to these matters.