Fire Crews Have Busy Saturday

The Sparta Area Fire District Department responded to two fires on Saturday, May 4. The first was a corn field fire at 18091 County AA in the Town of Adrian. The fire was started by burning debris that got out of control and burned 2.5 acres of a corn field.

The DNR from Tomah provided assistance and crews were on scene for two hours.

The second call was at 5530 Dallas Ave in the Town of Little Falls where a tree fell onto a power line and started on fire. Firefighters had to wait for Xcel Energy to remove the tree from the power lines as the lines were live.

Crews were on the scene for one hour.