Fire damages Milwaukee Street Building

Officials believe a spark from a battery caused a fire at a Milwaukee Street building in Sparta Friday night.

According to Sparta Area Fire District Mike Arnold, firefighters were dispatched to 112 Milwaukee Street at 6:43 p.m. on Friday. They arrived on the scene within three minutes to find one of the suites fully engulfed in flames.

Arnold said the building, owned by WSR properties, has eight tenants. One suite was completely destroyed, two others suffered fire and smoke damage while another two had only smoke damage. The other tenants reported no damage.

Arnold said one hour into the fire a wall collapsed and fortunately no one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation but Arnold said workers in the suite where the fire started were in the process of siphoning fuel out of a vehicle using a pump when a spark from battery powering the pump ignited the blaze. The flames spread quickly to some fuel being pumped. The father and son were able to escape safely and call 911.

The fire department remained on the scene for six hours. The fire destroyed 10 vehicles in the building, while another two other vehicles parked outside also were damaged as well as numerous tools and pieces of equipment.

Arnold said at this time it's unsure if the tenant of the suite where the fire started has insurance.

The fire department was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Sparta Department of Public Works and Monroe County 911 Center.