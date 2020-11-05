Fire Danger is down with weekend rain

After an extended dry and windy period, rain over the weekend has helped the fire danger situation across Wisconsin and in the Coulee Region.

Sparta Fire Protection Chief Mike Arnold said rain overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

“We had some very critical fire danger weather, with one Red Flag Day last week. With the humidity at 15 to 20 percent and high winds, the conditions were definitely elevated, but the rain we got is going to help,” offered Arnold.

He said the road sides and lawns have been greening up, but the conditions in wooded areas were very dry.

“The pine fields in the woods were very dry to the point we were worried about crown fires, where fires jump from tree to tree to tree and are very explosive,” said Arnold.

“Conditions were very dangerous and very dry. Last weekend until Saturday night, conditions were extreme and we had one Red Flag Day. The fire we had last Monday was started by a chainsaw spark, which just shows you how bad it was.”

He said all fires in the city are banned during a Red Flag Day, including camp fires, warning fires and even charcoal grilling.

With the fire danger back down, Arnold said camp fires, warning fires and charcoal grilling are once again allowed, but he urged people to remain vigilant until things green up completely.

“Things can change very quickly, so use common sense and supervision. If a wind gust comes up, sometimes that’s all it takes,” he added.

Across the county in Tomah, fire chief Tim Adler said things have been pretty quiet.

“We don’t really have a whole lot of problems because were not like Sparta or Oakdale,” he said, adding the Tomah Fire Department doesn’t have a lot of rural, wooded areas in its coverage district.

He believes there was one fire in the Town of Lincoln last week, but it was minor.

“Of course, we always have our equipment and we’re ready to help out,” Adler added.

He said spring fires used to be more of a problem, but not so much these days because people are more aware of the issues associated with fire dangers.

“The education part is huge. The word is out and people are more aware,” he said.

Adler said he banned fires in the city limits in mid-March when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues his Safer At Home mandate, but has since lifted the ban.

“We opened it back up as of May 1 because everything did green up,” he said.

According to the city ordinance, camping and recreational fires are allowed in Tomah with some restrictions.

A camp or other recreational fire must be burned within a fire pit lined with rock, a fire ring or a brick liner.

The width of the liners can be no larger than four feet across and the width of the actual fire pit should be restricted to five feet or less.

In addition, the maximum height of a fire can be no higher than three feet and the fuel is restricted to only wood.

The city doesn’t allow the burning of garbage, trash rubbish, organic waste, animal residue, tires or other solid waste materials in a fire pit.

Camp fires are permitted at any time of the day or night, but must be located at least 25 feet from any building and must be attended at all times.

“It’s pretty cut and dried,” said Adler of the Tomah burning ordinance.

“One of the biggest things I see are people burning garbage. You are only allowed to burn wood,” he continued. It’s been pretty much quiet on this side of the county. We just ask people to use their common sense. It’s important to follow the ordinance.”