Fire destroys rural Wilton home

No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Wilton last Thursday, April 9, but the home was completely destroyed.

Wilton Fire Chief John Dougherty said his department was called to the Doug Short residence at 25891 Minnesota Rd., shortly before 8 a.m.

“When we got on the scene it was totally engulfed,” he said. “The roof was down, and the floor was already caving in.”

The recently constructed log home held the heat in before it burned through the roof, according to Dougherty, who suspects the structure was on fire for some time before it became noticeable.

Neither Short nor his wife were home at the time. They had a dog, but it was not in the house.

Around 30 firefighters battled the blaze for four hours, dumping 20,000 gallons of water on it.

Dougherty said they had to tear out the walls to extinguish the fire.

He said the cause of the fire was electrical and started in the utility room. The Shorts didn’t request any assistance and the home was insured.

While the winds were strong, another challenge battling the blaze was keeping crew members safe from potentially contracting COVID-19. Dougherty said older members of department are asked not to respond unless they’re really needed.

The crew also takes other precautions like covering the mikes and disinfecting the trucks, air packs and protective gear when they are done.

Earlier in the week, the Wilton Fire Department responded to a 10-acre grass fire on April 5 just off Cty. Hwy. Z. Dougherty said that blaze was caused by a group that was trying to burn off a small plot of land when it got away from them. The group was billed for man hours to extinguish the flames.

He said area fire departments prefer no one burn during this time because of the health hazard fire crews have to face with Coronavirus.