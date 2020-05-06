Fire destroys Warrens homes

Firefighters battled a blaze more than five hours that destroyed two homes outside Warrens on Wednesday, June 3.

The Town of Lincoln Fire Department was dispatched to 3088 County Highway N in Warrens at 4:18 p.m. to a report of a fire in a furnace room that was shared by two homes. All individuals at the residences were able to escape the structures unharmed before firefighters arrived on scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two structures, fully engulfed in flames and other nearby structures threatened. A crew of 37 firefighters spent over five hours on scene extinguishing the fire and then hot spots within the building.

Approximately 79,000 gallons of water was used during the fire attack and mop-up. Both structures are reported to be a total loss. As of Friday, investigators had not determined a cause for the blaze.

Also assisting the Town of Lincoln Fire Department was the Tomah Fire Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Cutler Volunteer Fire Company, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Monroe County 9-1-1 Communications Center, and Monroe County Sheriff's Office