Thursday, May 23, 2019
The intensity of the heat from the fire is evident in the picture of the building in flames. Herald photos Bob Kliebenstein and contributed.A charred wheel barrow is buried in the debris. TLFD firefighters are pictured wrapping hoses around 9:30 p.m. before clearing the scene.Also pictured is the building prior to a new metal roof being installed in 2018.

Fire destroys Warrens landmark

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 6:22am admin1

Town of Lincoln Fire Department firefighters responded to an early morning blaze Monday at a cornerstone structure in the heart of Warrens. What local residents knew as the Frost Building was completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:19 a.m. to the building located across the street from the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center and Warrens Village Hall. The building was owned by Oakwood House Properties and was being renovated into apartments.

The fire's cause remains under investigation. More details will be available in the Thursday Monroe County Herald. 

