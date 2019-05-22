Fire destroys Warrens landmark

Town of Lincoln Fire Department firefighters responded to an early morning blaze Monday at a cornerstone structure in the heart of Warrens. What local residents knew as the Frost Building was completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:19 a.m. to the building located across the street from the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center and Warrens Village Hall. The building was owned by Oakwood House Properties and was being renovated into apartments.

The fire's cause remains under investigation. More details will be available in the Thursday Monroe County Herald.