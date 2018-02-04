Fire destroys well-known Norwalk watering hole
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:35am admin1
The smoke rising from the tiny village of Norwalk last Thursday afternoon marked the end of an era for one the community's longest established businesses.
The smoke rising from the tiny village of Norwalk last Thursday afternoon marked the end of an era for one the community's longest established businesses.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com