Saturday, April 20, 2019
Home / News / Firefighters respond to trailer blaze
A firefighter examines damage to a trailer that caught on fire Wednesday morning on Hwy. 27 north of Sparta. Contributed photo.

Firefighters respond to trailer blaze

Thu, 04/18/2019 - 10:12am admin1

The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a reported trailer fire on State Highway 27 near Dallas Avenue seven miles north of Sparta at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When Fire Chief Mike Arnold arrived the trailer was on fire and the truck pulling the trailer had been disconnected. Crews extinguished the flames in the trailer, which was loaded with furniture and household items.

The truck and trailer had left Boaz, WI and was headed to Kenna WI. The northbound lane of the highway was closed for around one hour. The Fire District was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

The cause of the fire at this time is unknown. Both units were able to be moved to a nearby parking lot where the load was transferred to another trailer.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here