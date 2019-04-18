Firefighters respond to trailer blaze

The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a reported trailer fire on State Highway 27 near Dallas Avenue seven miles north of Sparta at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When Fire Chief Mike Arnold arrived the trailer was on fire and the truck pulling the trailer had been disconnected. Crews extinguished the flames in the trailer, which was loaded with furniture and household items.

The truck and trailer had left Boaz, WI and was headed to Kenna WI. The northbound lane of the highway was closed for around one hour. The Fire District was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

The cause of the fire at this time is unknown. Both units were able to be moved to a nearby parking lot where the load was transferred to another trailer.