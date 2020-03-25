First COVID-19 case confirmed at Fort McCoy

A Department of the Army civilian employed at Fort McCoy tested positive for the COVID-19 virus March 24. The employee is currently in isolation at their residence and following medical guidance.

To protect privacy, no further information about the individual will be released.

The Army and Monroe County, in which Fort McCoy is located, have completed the process of tracing and contacting people with whom this individual might have had contact with on Fort McCoy over the past two weeks. Those individuals will be required to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy continues to execute all appropriate measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 elsewhere on the installation, or to the surrounding community.

"Our priority is maintaining the health and safety of our Soldiers, civilian employees and family members to ensure our readiness, while taking proactive steps to further prevent the spread of the virus," said Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels.