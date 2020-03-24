First COVID-19 case confirmed in Monroe County

On Tuesday afternoon, the Monroe County Health Department received notification through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) of its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monroe County by positive lab test.

The individual is a male in his 50s, who has had no known exposure via travel or contact with a confirmed case. The individual is isolating at home and will continue to do so based on Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines.

A Monroe County public health nurse has spoken with the individual. The health department is actively identifying contacts that the individual may have had and will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide appropriate guidance.

“There is no need for the public to panic,” said Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.”

Monroe County Health Department wants everyone to know that you do not need a test to know what to do and to take the following steps to stop the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home. Avoid social gathering with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, non-essential workers in your house.)

• Practice good hygiene; wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and avoid touching your face.

• If you are having symptoms including a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, call your doctor before going in.

For more information, contact Monroe County Health Department at (608) 269-8666 or look to reliable sources such as:

• Monroe County’s COVID-19 website: https://healthymonroeco.org/covid-19

• WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm

• CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

You can also follow Monroe County Health Department of Health Services (@DHSWI) on Facebook.