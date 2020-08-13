First United Methodist Church raises money with July 4 meal
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 10:40am admin1
Tomah First United Methodist Church proved if you can't have a pie/ice cream social, the next best thing is a social with brownies brats and hot dogs.
Tomah First United Methodist Church proved if you can't have a pie/ice cream social, the next best thing is a social with brownies brats and hot dogs.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com