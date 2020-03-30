A fitting final ride

It may not have been the funeral Lester Johnson had in mind, but it was fitting nevertheless.

Known to most around Cashton as “Slim”, Johnson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 23 at the age of 90.

He was laid to rest Friday afternoon next to his wife Milly, who passed away in 2015, at the North Coon Prairie Cemetery south of Cashton.

Because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a small service with family only was held at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton prior to the Friday’s service.

“He always had a plan, but it wasn’t planned like this,” said his son Chuck Johnson. “He always had planned to use his horses. Dad and I talked about that for eight or nine years.”

Chuck said the original plan was for Slim’s beloved Belgian draft horse hitch to carry him the short distance from the North Coon Prairie Church to his final resting place in the neighboring cemetery.

Instead, Slim’s final trip was a longer one.

“The family is very special to the community. Chuck is a real hugger and this ‘hug hold’ that is going on from the pandemic is really hard on him,” said Torkelson assistant funeral director Denise Mulvaney. “The community of Cashton came together in a different way to give Slim’s family a big hug.”

The ‘big hug’ included a funeral procession from the funeral home to the church – a nearly four mile trek through town and along Highway 27.

Chuck - accompanied by Slim’s granddaughter, Sara Waughtal of Mauston, and grandson, Kyle Hanson of Cashton – led the procession with Slim’s Belgian horse team.

Three other draft horse hitches followed along with a line of cars further than the eye could see.

Along the way, a group of about a dozen high school students, some friends of the family, played music as Slim passed by, including the Star Spangled Banner.

And people lined the streets of Cashton to give Slim a proper send-off.

“I don’t think it’s exactly the way he planned it, but I think he would have liked it,” offered Sara.

While they appreciated the outpouring of support, it’s unlikely Slim’s family was surprised by it.

“He was very well-liked and fun to be with,” Chuck said of his father, who spent his entire life in the Cashton community. “Where the burial was, he lived on that road about a half-mile from the church.”

Sara said there’s a photo of one of Slim’s horses, Riley, on the back of his gravestone.

“They were all special,” said Chuck of his dad’s horses. “He was just a good guy. I might be prejudice because I’m his son, but he was a good guy.”

It didn’t take long to figure just how important Slim was to the community.

“Him and my dad put a lot of miles on looking at horses,” said family friend Ed Doyle.

“He’d get to laughing and pounding his leg – you couldn’t beat that smile off his face,” he continued. “This probably would have been an enormous funeral if it wasn’t for the conditions. I don’t think Slim had one enemy.”

Another family friend, Tammy McCullough, who owns horses with Slim’s grandson, Kyle, remembers Slim for his trademark polka-dotted hat and bib overalls.

“And Mike and Michelle were his favorite horses of all time,” she remembered with a smile.

Slim’s final days were spent at home with family – but they did include a surprise visit from a new ‘family’ member of the equine variety.

Kyle, who inherited Slim’s horse team, went out and bought a new horse in early March.

He decided to take it by Slim’s house to show it to his grandfather.

“I was just going to bring him up by the deck, but there was ice and snow, so I brought him up the wheelchair ramp and they said ‘bring him in’,” said Kyle, who complied and led the horse right inside the house next to Slim. “He smiled from ear to ear.”

It was appropriate that the sun shown through on a beautiful Friday afternoon as family and friends gathered to pay their final respects.

And it’s a safe bet Slim is still smiling from ear to ear.