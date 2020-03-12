Five Shovelmen to be honored at Holiday Parade

The Five Shovelmen of Sparta are being honored at this years’ 2020 Sparta’s “Light it Up” Holiday Drive-Thru Parade. The Five Shovelmen are led by Reinhard Mueller and include Jim Cook, Jerry Kast, Al Jenkins, and Kerry Schumann.

The Sholvelmen have been instrumental in a number of projects around town, including their last one -- the replacement of the Love Lock Bridge over Beaver Creek. They also added the three new permanent booths located at the base of bridge next to a brand new sign and information kiosk.

The Sparta Holiday Drive-Thru Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4. The theme for this year is “Light it Up”. The parade route will begin at Pine and Rusk Streets. The route moves through Memorial Park around the ball diamonds. The last float will be Santa just before you exit at Park and Rusk Streets.

Parade spectators are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate, which will be collected at the beginning of the parade where they are asked to for directions from a Chamber staff member.

Sponsors for this year’s parade are Gundersen Health System, Gana-A’Yoo, Mayo Clinic Health System, Brickl Brothers, Magnum Media, State Farm Scott Davis Agency, Referral Staffing Solutions, Mathews, Sparta Family Restaurant, and Modern Disposal.

The cost for participants is $20. Registration is available online on Facebook and at the Chamber Office, 111 Milwaukee Street. Please contact the Chamber Office for more information about participating at info@bikesparta.com.

Information about Sparta’s Kriskindlmarkt, Lights in the Park, Fireside Chats, and other holiday events can be found on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce website: www.bikesparta.us.