The Five Shovelmen near completion of Evans-Bosshard sidewalk project

A sidewalk project that will provide additional access to areas of Evans-Bosshard Park in Sparta took a big step forward last week.

Community volunteers, also known as the Five Shovelmen, have placed close to 400 feet of the 520-foot sidewalk outlined in the project, which is scheduled to be completed this week.

“This will connect the sidewalk to where it was left off,” offered Reinhard Mueller, one of the Five Shovelmen.

The new sidewalk runs from the Mary Morrow Bridge spanning the Beaver Creek near the La Crosse River on the park’s south side to a handicap viewing area that faces the band shell.

“The city had a comprehensive plan and received a matching grant to bring the bike trail down Water Street, through Ben Bikin’ Park, crossing through Evans-Bosshard Park, and ultimately concluding at the Love Locks Bridge. It creates an alternate path and a loop in Evans-Bosshard Park,” offered Mueller.

A portion of the loop that starts at the Mary Morrow Bridge near the park’s north entrance was completed several years ago by the Five Shovelmen, while the current project will finish the pathway through the park.

“The spur that was placed Friday connects the Pointe Covered Bridge to the parking lot and goes from the parking lot to a bike rack and bench and up towards the shelter on the hill to the handicap pad,” continued Mueller. “The total is somewhere around 520 feet. We did about 190 feet the other day and another 200 on Friday, so we have about 130 feet left.”

To date, Mueller estimates about 300 total man and woman hours have been contributed to the project – many with help from The Five Shovelmen.

The Five Shovelmen, also known as Mueller, Jim Cook, Jerry Kast, Al Jenkins and Kerry Schumann, have had their hand in many community projects over the past decade, including the construction of several new bridges in the city.

Mueller also gave credit to the city crews who helped with the latest project.

“The city has been very supportive about providing us help down there,” he said. “They helped us by providing topsoil for edging and by lending us their form truck, which was really handy.”

Once finished, Mueller said the new sidewalk will be a great addition to Evans-Bosshard Park, which is a popular gathering spot in the city and has become well-known for its free Wednesday evening Concerts in the Park throughout the summer.

“This creates a walking loop from the asphalt path (near the Morrow Home) across the (Mary Morrow and Pointe) bridges and down through the park. It’s a nice addition,” he said. “The residents of the Morrow Home really wanted to see something. The sidewalk goes to the edge of the parking lot and creates a drop-off point there so they can freely move about the Park. It provides really good access for concerts, handicapped or not.”

The new sidewalk also connects to a previous sidewalk that runs to the new restroom facility in the park that was completed last year at this time.

Mueller said the sidewalk project in Evans-Bosshard Park will be completed this week, weather permitting, and The Five Shovelmen will move on to a second major project that includes constructing a new kiosk and replacing the Love Locks Bridge over Beaver Creek below the Water Street Bridge.

He said the last portion of the old Love Locks Bridge was removed by City crews on Friday.

“The sidewalk should be finished this week and we’ll start construction on the new Love Locks Bridge Friday,” concluded Mueller.