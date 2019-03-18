A flair for the classroom

Sparta fourth-grade teacher Bobbie Schamens' students know what a special person she is in the classroom, and last week they learned a whole lot of other people think the same thing,

On Wednesday, March 13, Schamens and her students at Meadowview Intermediate School got a visit from Tracy Woodman from the Sparta VFW, who announced to them their teacher was the VFW's National Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Schamens, who has been teaching for 16 years, the last six at Meadowview, had already won the district and state contests and she beat out 54 other teachers nationwide to earn the national distinction of Smart-Maher Citizen Education Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Judges selected Schamens for the honor based on four key areas, including citizenship, patriotism, history and passion.

Sparta fifth-grade teacher Joanne Hagen, a past state award winner herself, nominated Schamens, citing the patriotism and pride she tries to instills in her students and their parents and her fellow educators.

"Mrs. Schamens is a positive role model and leader for students and colleagues," said Hagen in her nomination letter. "The importance of patriotism and pride is evident to others in our school and community through her dedication to educate students."

Schamens is the wife of a retired Air Force veteran, Jeff Schamens, and is a proud supporter of the military. One of her class projects is a military tribute in the display case outside her classroom where she invites everyone at the school to provide photographs or other military memorabilia to display in honor of the armed forces.

She also involves her students in various drives for military members and sends packages overseas.

Schamens encourages citizenship in her students by involving them in fundraisers for SACS and the special needs of fellow students. She also has them visit local nursing homes for their adopted grandparent program.

Her attitude toward teaching is apparent around her students.

"It's a very humbling experience," said Schamens. "It's taking the opportunities that you're presented everyday and using those to teach children about kindness, respect, our veterans and what they do."

Schamens, the daughter of Bob and Mary Treu of Sparta, will take an all expense-paid trip to Orlando in July to speak at the VFW national convention.

In addition, Meadowview Intermediate School will be awarded $1,000 and Schamens will receive $1,000 to use for professional development.

Sparta High School English teacher Jaimie Okusko took second in the state division for high school teachers.