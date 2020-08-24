Food insecurity increasing in Monroe County

The number of cars lining Montgomery Street in Sparta last Monday, Aug. 17 to receive food from the Second Harvest mobile food pantry event at the ice skating rink, is a sign of the times.

Kris Tazelaar, Second Harvest communications director, said that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the number of food-insecure individuals his organization serves in its 16-county region has increased by 61%.

For Monroe County, a little over 26.2% or one in four children struggle with hunger. That’s compared to 16.9% prior to the pandemic, a jump from 1,950 kids to 3,030. The county’s overall food insecurity rates have gone from 9.4% pre-pandemic to 14.6% currently.

Kristine Tock, who coordinates Second Harvest’s Sparta distribution, which takes place the third Monday of each month, said she’s seeing a marked uptick in the number of families receiving food. Last Monday, the mobile food pantry had a pop-up site at St. Patrick Catholic Church because of the large numbers anticipated.

She said for this month’s event, they had enough food for 135 families and still ran out.

“The need is growing,” said Tock. “Especially now that we don’t have that extra stimulus for unemployed. That seems to have made a big difference.”

That growing need is reflected in pounds of food distributed in Monroe County. In 2019, from March 15 to Aug. 15, volunteers distributed 155,000 pounds of food in Monroe County. For the same time period in 2020, that figure shot up to 404,000 pounds.

Besides the Sparta event, Second Harvest holds food distributions in Norwalk on the last Tuesday of each month and at the Tomah fairgrounds the first Tuesday of the month.

There is no proof-of-need requirement for those who attend the events. Tazelaar said people don’t come to abuse the program but because they really need the food.

“The only poof we need is that they’re standing in line,” he said. “We don’t ask them to prove anything. If they are going to brave the stigma of standing in line at a pantry, then that is proof enough.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, local retailers, farmers and food processors donated most of the food distributed by Second Harvest, which is a private non-profit. Now, that supply is drying up.

“We can’t rely that heavily on donated product anymore because those supply chains are running out of extra product that they were able to donate in the past.”

Currently, about 40%-45% of the food distributed is purchased with the other 55%-65% being donated.

“It's gone down pretty significantly so it’s really driven up our costs but the reality is you have an increased need and you have to find a way to meet that need and if that way is to buy more food then that’s what we’re going to do,” said Tazelaar.

The organization recently received a large donation from Dane County, the largest county in their service area in terms of need and partner organizations. However, that money, received through CARES Act funding, came with the caveat it could only be sued for Dane County residents. Still, it allowed Second harvest to shift funds to its other counties.

Typically, Second Harvest doesn’t rely on government funding, but as Tazelaar point out, this is not a typical year.

“It’s individual, corporations and businesses who are generously giving what they can and without that it would be a struggle,” he said. “The reality is we need to raise about $1 million a month in order to meet the increased need, which is very difficult.”

Second Harvest works with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief food organization in the country that receives money from national donors, and while it helps, it doesn’t make up for the increasing demand for food.

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can do so by visiting the website secondharvestmadison.org/donate.

Sparta’s mobile food pantry usually has up to 30 volunteers helping out but with the social distancing required due to the COVID virus, it has become a drive through event with about eight volunteers at a time handing out food. Still, Tock encourages people who need food to avail themselves of the service.

“It’s good food and open to anyone who needs it,” she said.