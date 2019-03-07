Former Sparta teacher pleads guilty to child sexual assault charges

A former teacher in the Sparta Area School District accused of having sexual contact with a high school student pled guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Alexis D. Mashak, 27, of Bangor was found guilty on all four charges and sentenced by Judge Mark Goodman to one year in jail with work release and three years probation. She was also granted a 36-month diversion agreement and if she violates any of the conditions set in the agreement she will serve 27 months in jail.

Four felony charges were filed against the former Meadowview Middle School physical education teacher last year. Mashak was charged with child enticement-sexual contact, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children and two counts exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child after she admitted to having sexual contact with the 17-year-old male Sparta High School student.

On March 19, 2018, law enforcement was advised of suspicious activity that took place at the Sparta Barney Family Community Center between Mashak and a juvenile male student. Employees of the community center were looking through video surveillance and observed Mashak kiss a known male student under the age of 18.

The juvenile told investigators that he had met Mashak through his girlfriend around March 2017. He also stated he and Mashak were both employees at the Boys and Girls Club and that there was no known supervisory role between him and Mashak.

He told investigators the “consensual sexual contact relationship” started around the end of November 2017, and he and Mashak met once to twice a week. He also stated the two had shared nude photos back and forth through SnapChat and/or Instagram, approximating less than 10 times with the last time being March 20, 2018.

Mashak told investigators she was not in a relationship with the juvenile and that she considered herself best friends with him and his girlfriend, however, she admitted she did have sexual contact with the juvenile on several occasions.

Mashak is scheduled for a review hearing with Judge Goodman on November 26 at 10:30 a.m.