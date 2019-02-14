Former Tomah man gets prison for child molestation

On Feb. 6, Allen J. Robinson, 41, of Walker, IA was found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and sentenced to three years in state prison and seven years of extended supervision.

In April 2017, Monroe County Department of Human Services (MCDHS) provided law enforcement with a report that the then 16-year-old victim had been admitted to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for a seizure after she possibly smoked marijuana that had been laced with another unknown substance.

According to the complaint, counselors at Gundersen were concerned for the minor’s mental health, which included untreated depression and suicidal thoughts.

The anonymous individual who filed the report stated the victim had been between 5 and 7-years-old when a relative, Robinson, had “touched her” and “made her take naps with him.” The reporter stated Robinson touched the victim in her genitals.

During a joint investigation, law enforcement and a MCDHS social worker conducted an interview with the victim. The victim stated that when she was around the age of 7 or 8-years-old, she along with her mother and brother had lived next door to Robinson and his daughter.

The victim, told investigators it was around this time period when she had been at Robinson’s residence playing a video game on his bed when Robinson removed her pants. She reported that he then touched her vagina underneath her underwear and asked if she wanted to touch him.

When she refused, Robinson told the victim her mother was looking for her and that she should return home. It was also around this time that the victim’s mother and Robinson began dating and eventually moved in together and got married

The victim told investigators about another incident of sexual contact that happened after moving in with Robinson.

She said Robinson would make her take naps with him. She would wake up to discover her pants unbuttoned or her shirt pulled up.

On one occasion the victim was napping with Robinson on the couch and when she woke up, he was touching her in her vaginal area. She said she distanced herself from the situation by getting up and going to her room.

She reported she was unsure if Robinson was sleeping and described his breathing as moderate and shaky.

The victim said she did not previously disclose these incidents because her mother was happy with their family.

The victim spoke of a more recent incident when she told investigators about one morning around Feb. 2017 when her back was hurting. Robinson offered to rub Icy Hot on it.

She described removing her shirt and bra and wrapping herself in a towel. She said Robinson would rub longer than necessary and his hands would wrap around her shoulders and get close to her breasts.

She added that his thumbs would run under the waistband of her pants and up her sides touching the sides of her breasts.

Again, the victim did not initially tell anyone because she didn't want to ruin her mother’s happiness. However, she said she did later tell her friends.

The victim explained Robinson had distanced himself since a sexual assault investigation that was conducted in June of 2014 but more recently had started to get “touchy feely” again.

She said Robinson would occasionally rub her shoulders or touch her sides near her waist. She said Robinson would do the same to her friends, which caused them not to want to visit.

The victim informed investigators she felt uncomfortable at home trying to avoid Robinson. She stated she felt like she couldn’t breathe when he’s around.

Investigators also conducted an interview with the victim’s mother who described Robinson’s relationship with the victim as “normal.” She said Robinson was stricter with her kids versus his own.

When told about the incident, the victim’s mother told investigators she had a “gut feeling” something was going on because of the way the victim was acting withdrawn and had not been eating.

She described her daughter as a quiet person who spent her time reading or on her computer. She told investigators she had no reason to doubt her daughter.

She also told investigators that Robinson had an “underwear fetish” and that she located multiple pairs of the victim’s underwear in Robinson’s possession.

During an interview, Robinson described himself as the “enforcer” when asked about his relationship with the victim and denied having sexual contact with her.

Robinson also told investigators that he had a lifelong disorder where he had sex in his sleep.

In November 2017, Robinson was charged with 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and 1st degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. He was found guilty on one of the charges on Feb. 6.

In addition to his sentence, Robinson is to obtain a sex offender assessment and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

He is to register as a sex offender and comply with all conditions of the sex offender registration program and complete programming deemed appropriate by the Department of Corrections.

Robinson is to have no contact with the victim or any member of her immediate family without prior approval by the DOC. He is to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 without prior consent of an agent.