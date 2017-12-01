Former Tomah woman pleads in fatal 2014 crash

A former Tomah woman pleaded no contest in Monroe County Circuit Court Wednesday to a charge of vehicular homicide, stemming from the death of a Camp Douglas man in 2014.

Danielle R. Melby, 30, faces up to 25 years in prison for killing 33-year-old Chad Rosier when she lost control of the pickup she was driving and crashed into a power pole near Tomah.

Judge Mark Goodman ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Melby but has yet to set a sentencing date.

The accident occurred on DeSoto Avenue just before midnight on January 18, 2014.

Melby reportedly lost control of the GMC pickup near Ellsworth Road. The truck left the roadway, struck and knocked over a power pole and came to rest on its side.

Both Rosier and Melby were transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital. Rosier was pronounced dead at the hospital. Melby was airlifted to Marshfield Hospital.

The accident was reconstructed to determine the driver. The accident reconstructionist determined Melby was driving. Her blood alcohol concentration was .125 several hours after the crash. The legal limit is .08.

The reconstructionist determined environmental factors, including road conditions, were not the cause of the crash.

A count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration was dismissed.