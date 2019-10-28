Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler teams take 1st, 5th during 2019 competition

Team Fort McCoy sent two teams of runners to the 2019 Army Ten-Miler competition Oct. 13 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and came away with first- and fifth-place finishes in the Reserve Mixed category.

"My thoughts on the team, as the coach, can be summed up in one word - proud," said Tony Steinhoff, the director of Mission Installation Contracting Command-McCoy and an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel with the 88th Readiness Division. "I'm so proud of each and every team member for sticking to the training plan and giving it their all on race day."

The Army Ten-Miler, conducted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, is a 10-mile race that starts and finishes near the Pentagon and takes runners through the streets of Washington.

Tens of thousands of runners from all 50 states and many foreign countries registered for the 2019 event, making it one of the largest 10-mile roadraces in the world, according to organizers.

Of all the runners, Steinhoff was the fastest male runner for the team at 1:01:43. Lt. Col. Nancy McCoy with the 353rd Civil Affairs Command was the fastest female runner at 1:20:10. Fort McCoy Team 1 earned their first place category finish with a time of 4:35:36. Fort McCoy Team 2 placed fifth in the category with a time of 5:11:19.

Fort McCoy Team 1's time bested the second-place finisher by nearly 19 minutes. Steinhoff said the team's plan paid off in the dominant win.

"After our short warmup run Saturday morning - the day before the race - I had two simple messages to the team - run your race and empty your tank," Steinhoff said. "What I meant by 'run your race' was that it's very important they not get caught up in the moment and try to stay with a team member or someone else. It's important to trust in your training, plan your race, and most importantly, not start too fast. Run your race.

"By 'empty your tank,' I wanted to see them leave it all out on the course," he said. "There was no reason to be nervous or concerned about doing poorly because of all the hard work they put in. I wanted all of them to go out there and give it their all and finish strong. I asked them to push hard when they were near the finish line because every second matters. Empty your tank. And based on the results, it's clear they all did exactly that."

Team members, in addition to Steinhoff and McCoy, include:

• Capt. Adan Rivas, (assistant coach), 1st Battalion, 351st Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB).

• Staff Sgt. Orlando BurgosFebus, Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA).

• Capt. Michael Carkhuff, 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion,

181st MFTB.

• Master Sgt. Theresa Ertl, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

• Capt. Robert Gracia, 1st, 351st BSB, 181st MFTB.

• Capt. Cassandra Immel, 1st Battalion, 338th Training Support Battalion, 181st MFTB.

• Staff Sgt. Matthew Jackson, 11th Battalion, 100th Regiment.

• Master Sgt. Sarah Johnson, 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment.

• Maj. Amy Noble, 88th Readiness Division.

• Staff Sgt. Matthew Northcutt, Fort McCoy NCOA.

• Sgt. Javier Perez Lopez, Fort McCoy NCOA.

• Maj. Robert (Rick) Runnion, 86th Training Division.

• Capt. Andrew Turner, 88th Readiness Division.

• Master. Sgt. Nicholas Vance, Fort McCoy NCOA.

Johnson, who was part of Fort McCoy Team 2 and finished with a time of 1:35:48, said every team member went to the competition with the right mindset.

"We worked hard, trained hard, and were dedicated and committed to do well in this race," Johnson said. "Winning means you're willing to go longer, work harder, and give more than anyone else."

Runnion, a Fort McCoy Team 1 member who had the second overall fastest time at 1:06:10, said it was his goal to be a part of the team at the start of the year, and he wanted to help Fort McCoy win the Eagle Trophy.

"I'm retiring this year, so this was my goal for us all to achieve this," Runnion said. "This team built a lot of camaraderie. Because of this team, I got to know a lot of people from other units on post who I may have never otherwise met. So, with everyone, it has really felt like Team McCoy."

Noble, also a Team 2 member who finished with a time of 1:37:50, added, "Training together for 90-plus days shifts your focus from the individual to the team and to being a motivator, contributor, and having positive energy."

Rivas said he's departing Fort McCoy on a permanent change of station move in November and was happy to see the team achieve this success.

"It was very important for me to help the team as assistant coach before my departure," Rivas said. "This was my second year on this team and after last year's results, four seconds away from first place, it was kind of personal. It was very gratifying to see how everybody's efforts culminated on getting first place.

"I am really going to miss this team," Rivas said. "I might have to come back next year! I want to thank everyone that made possible for us to travel. Great work Team Fort McCoy!"

The 2020 race will be held Oct. 11 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Like the previous years, Team Fort McCoy will be split into Team Fort McCoy 1 and Team Fort McCoy 2 and continue to compete in the Reserve Mixed category.

The 2019 Fort McCoy Ten-Miler team wanted to send a special thanks to all who have supported them throughout the year, including the Fort McCoy Garrison's command team and Headquarters and Headquarters Company; Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) staff members - especially Rumpel Fitness Center personnel; and family members.

"We appreciate everyone's support," Steinhoff said. "We're proud to bring the Eagle Trophy to Fort McCoy."

In 2018, Fort McCoy teams had a second and fourth place finish at the competition. In 2017, the team earned a second place finish. Previous to 2017, the last time Fort McCoy had a team in the competition was 2007 when an all-female team that included Lt. Col. Nancy McCoy earned a first place finish.