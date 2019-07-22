Fort McCoy Commemorative Area open July 26

The Fort McCoy Commemorative Area will be open for walk-in visitors from noon to 4 p.m. July 26. Members of the public are welcome.

The Commemorative Area consists of the Equipment Park, five World War II-era buildings with historical displays, the History Center, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. The History Center and World War II-era buildings contain artifacts dating from Fort McCoy's inception in 1909 up to present day.

On Fridays, members of the public must present valid photo IDs at the Visitor Control Center to get a visitor's pass. For information on visitors' passes, call the Visitor Control Center at 608-388-4988. On Saturdays, visitors may proceed directly to the temporary main gate, which is marked by electronic signs.

Groups of 15 or more may schedule tours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the Public Affairs Office at 608-388-2407.