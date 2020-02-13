Fort McCoy MLK Jr. Day speaker: 'Spread your light'
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 9:28am admin1
Sharing time, helping others, and "spreading light" are the most important ways to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said the Rev.
Sharing time, helping others, and "spreading light" are the most important ways to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said the Rev.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com