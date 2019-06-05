Four cardiac saves good start for 2019

In baseball the closer is the guy fans want to see in the ninth inning with runners on the corners and one out from the win.

Thousands of fans anticipate the save. If successful the closer reaps praise from teammates and fans. If that happens on a regular basis said team will eventually be tagged as 'cardiac kids.'

Now apply that lingo to an emergency call for paramedics/emergency medical technicians. In the first four months of 2019 members of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service (TAAS) responded to four calls involving victims whose hearts stopped.

But through combined training of paramedics and EMT's TAAS recorded four cardiac saves, one in Jan. 18, one March 30 one on April 7 and the final on April 10.

Unlike the baseball closer, fan adulation is not part of the game for emergency medical service professionals. They transport the patient to a hospital emergency room and that quite often is their last contact.

HIPPA regulations prevent hospitals from sharing information about patients after a transport. But following the April 10 call, Mark Kudlacik wanted to thanks the TAAS crew for their cardiac save when the responded to his home.

From May 19-25 all professionals that provide countless cardiac saves are recognized during National EMS Week.

After a few days in the hospital following his heart attack Kudlacik took time to stop at the TAAS building to meet three of the five crew members responsible. On the call were Capt. Heather Daly, Rob Harter, Lisa Hart, Matt Eveland and Stacey Zellmer. The three ladies happened to be on shift that day.

"That is the hard part of this job, Daly said."We don't know the outcome (of patients) due to HPPA restrictions."

Four cardiac saves in a short window is an unusual high number, Daly adds.

(Short narratives of each call are included in a sidebar).

"The level of service we are able to provide says a lot," Daly said. "When it happens again we hope it is another save."

With a mix of full-time paramedics and EMT's that comprise TAAS, they can provide medical care comparable to an emergency room on wheels until they arrive at a hospital emergency room.

Paramedic Jeremy Becker was on shift for two of those four cardiac saves. He has been part of TAAS 18 months, but has 23 years of emergency service experience.

"Everyone keeps a level head and is able to get the job done," Becker said, adding his interest in emergency service started as a lifeguard at his local city pool.

Lisa Hart and Stacey Zellmer were on the April 10 call and both happened to be on site when Kudlacik stopped by the TAAS barn to express his thanks. Something not expected, still much appreciated they both added. They did not immediately recognize Kudlacik.

"Your focus is different on a call," Zellmer said. "You are not looking at their faces. You focus on the care."

TAAS staff shares this message to those interested in following their footsteps. There is always a need for more with the skill and commitment. Especially during National EMS week give the career some though.

Zellmer and Hart started with township services and through education attained their current certification.

"It this is something you want to do visit your local service and talk to EMTs and first responders," Hart said.

Some days more intense for TAAS crews

Following are excerpts from the emergency call narratives for each cardiac save for TAAS responders

Jan. 18 a call came shortly before 9:30 a.m. from assisted living facility. Responders Jeremy Becker, Heather Daly, Adam Robarge, Tanner Sutton

Dispatched to facility in Tomah for an 83-year-old male resident who was unresponsive...found sitting in living room chair by his wife...Patient's blood pressure and pulse ox both low. Due to patient's condition decision made to intubate the patient. After the patient was intubated pulse ox increased from the 70s to the 90s. While securing patient to the stretcher for transport heart rate dropped and patient became pulseless. CPR was started and patient given one mg of Epinephrine. After approximately five minutes of CPR patient's pulse returned and was showing a sinus tachycardic rhythym in the 100s. Patient transported to Tomah hospital for pad intercept with Gundersen Air on helipad. Turned over to Gundersen Air for transport to Gundersen La Crosse.

Near drowning March 30 at 3:36 p.m. Responders Adam Robarge, Aaron Reineking, Andrea Coles, Tomah FD, Tim Ehlers, Cory Lenz and unknown additional firefighters, Tomah PD Eric Pedersen, Pete Huneck, Steve Keller

TAAS dispatched to hotel water park in Tomah for a child not breathing. While responding dispatch advised the patient had been found face down in the pool and that CPR was in progress, being performed by bystanders. Just prior to (TAAS) arrival Tomah FD personnel arrived (they were training nearby) on scene and were advised the child was breathing and coming around. On arrival a 5-year-old boy along the side of the pool was being supported by a firefighter...TFD Ehlers, also an EMT reported the boy was found face down in the water by bystanders and that two rounds of CPR had been performed prior to fire department arrival. As firefighters arrived patient had started breathing on his own and was starting to come around. Gundersen Air was requested for post near drowning intercept at TMH...Due to delay in Gundersen Air arrival patient was taken into TMH for further evaluation. Upon Gundersen Air arrival he was transported to Gundersen La Crosse.

Tomah VA Medical Center, April 4, 1:23 a.m.: Responders Becker, Sutton Robarge

TAAS dispatched for patient not breathing...On our arrival VA medical staff was performing CPR on a 34-year-old male patient. Patient had a pulse..., but was not breathing. VA staff had placed a King Tube prior to our arrival and was ventilating the patient using a bag valve mask. Patient was found unresponsive with no pulse. CPR was started and patient given two does of epinephrine prior to our arrival. Decision made to switch from King Tube for and ET tube to better secure the airway. During the switch the patient started breathing on his own...Patient intubated and monitored until Gundersen Air arrival. Was turned over to Gundersen Air staff for transport to Gundersen La Crosse.

Chest pain April 10, 4:46 p.m.: Responders Daly, Rob Harter, Lisa Hart, Matt Eveland, Stacey Zellmer

TAAS dispatched for 60-year-old male with difficulty breathing and chest pain...crews arrive to find patient seated on porch steps holding his chest...Upon assessment patient states "I'm going to go out" at which time he became unresponsive. Patient was observed to be in ventricular fibrillation and was immediately shocked. CPR was started by crew and a second unit arrived to assist. Six minutes of CPR and a total of three shocks were delivered. After third shock patient regained pulse and was attempting to breathe on his own. His airway was secured and he was sedated. Transported to TMH and transferred to La Crosse. He was found to have 100 % blockage and was released less than a week later. Has made a full recovery. Stopped in to meet some of the crew members.