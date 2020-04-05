Four decades of making a difference

Bob Zay is a self-described adrenaline junkie and he’s got the credentials to prove it.

The 60-year old Sparta man has chosen jobs throughout his life that aren’t exactly for the faint of heart.

He’s been a firefighter, a dispatcher, a cop, a rescue diver and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) on an ambulance.

Zay retired from the Ft. McCoy Fire Department in 2016 after a 30-year career with the agency, and recently marked his 40th year with the Sparta Area Ambulance Service (SAAS), his sole gig at the moment.

SAAS owner Bob Hess hired a much younger Zay in 1980, when Zay was working on the Sparta City Fire Department. Zay and his future wife, the former Cathy Riley, took the EMT course together at what is now Western Technical College, and worked as a team on the ambulance service for the next several years.

While his wife went into teaching, Zay stuck with SAAS, even while he worked as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Sparta and Erv’s Rural Fire Department, a dispatcher and a road officer for the Sparta Police Department and as a member of the Monroe County Dive Rescue Team, and, of course, as a full-time member of the Ft. McCoy Fire Department.

Things have changed dramatically in the ambulance business since Zay’s early days as an EMT. The ambulances were vans, only EMTs – no paramedics – manned the vehicles and they responded to about 700 calls a year.

“In 1980, if someone got hurt badly and they had a friend or a relative who could get them to the hospital, they’d go that way without even calling an ambulance,” said Zay.

The ambulances were stored in an unheated garage where McDonald’s now sits. EMTs performed first aid, stabilized fractures and gave oxygen to the patients they transported. In the mid-1980s the vehicles were equipped with monitors and defibrillators and about 10 years later EMTs became qualified to start IVs.

SAAS got its first modular ambulance, which resembles the vehicles used today, in the 1980s so it could carry the Jaws of Life rescue equipment donated to it by the Lions Club. In those days the ambulance carried the Jaws of Life, not the fire departments.

It wasn’t until the early 2000s when paramedics arrived on the scene. Today, they make up about two-thirds of the SAAS staff.

“It took me a while to warm up to the paramedics but now I see what good things they do and what a big difference they make,” said Zay. That’s especially true with heart attack victims, because the paramedics can administer life-saving medications, something EMTs can’t do.

Zay said ambulances still race to get to calls quickly, but with the paramedics able get medication and monitors going on the patients, the urgency to get to the hospital is much less and they don’t usually have to race to get there.

Zay recommends anyone going into the field should get their paramedic credentials.

While Zay and his colleagues kid around a lot, they often find themselves in the midst of tragic situations. Zay responded to two that really shook him up. One was a car accident near Cataract, in which an adult driver and five boys died in a head-on collision and Zay had to put them all into body bags.

The other was house fire in which two young boys, 3 and 5, the same age as Zay’s children at the time, died of smoke inhalation in a house fire.

“You really go home and hug your kids after something like that,” he said.

Zay's own children never followed their father into similar careers even though they were surrounded by it. He said his jobs never had an adverse effect on his family life.

“I think (my kids) knew what red lights and sirens were before they were born because Cathy was running ambulance calls with me while she was pregnant. They’ve put up with it pretty well,” said Zay.

Zayn plans to renew his license in June, which will give him at least three more years on the ambulance service. He doesn’t know how long he wants to stick with but he said it’s been a satisfying career.

“It’s been awesome or I wouldn’t have stuck with it for 40 years,” he said. “I can’t put my finger on any one thing that makes it so great. I really like all the people I work with. It’s a special great bunch of people.”

That especially goes for Hess, says Zay. “Bob Hess has owned the service the whole time I’ve worked for it and still does. He’s been a great guy to work for and he’s a big reason why I’m still here.”