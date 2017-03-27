Four vie for three Sparta Area School Board vacancies
Mon, 03/27/2017 - 10:04am admin1
Four names will appear on this spring’s election ballot for the Sparta Area School District Board of Education, each one vying to fill one of three open seats.
Four names will appear on this spring’s election ballot for the Sparta Area School District Board of Education, each one vying to fill one of three open seats.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com