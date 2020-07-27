Free drive-through COVID testing event In Tomah

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the City of Tomah again to host a community drive-through COVID-19 testing site. This is a nasal swab test.

The event is Thursday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Tomah Armory, 520 Mill St, Tomah.

This testing site is open to anyone age 5 years and older who is currently experiencing any of the following symptoms. Please note that even those with mild symptoms are encouraged to attend.

• Cough

• Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

• Fever

• Chills or repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle aches

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of smell/taste

• Fatigue

• Nausea

• Diarrhea

• Vomiting

Note that lines may become long and attendees need to remain in their vehicles. Bring a book or other in- car entertainment. No antibody testing will be completed at this time.

Individuals can pre-register or register in their cars while they wait. Go to www.register.covidconnect.wi.gov to register. Each person must register individually, but you can use the same e-mail address to register other family members.

You will be emailed one QR code for every person registered, even if you use the same email address. Have your QR code ready when you’re at the testing site, you will need to show it to staff at least twice.

If you don’t register online, you will still be tested. Staff will be available to register you. No identification is necessary, you'll be asked your name, birthday, address, phone number, race, ethnicity, and gender.

By asking for race, ethnicity, and gender we can better identify possible disparities. You do not need to be a Monroe County resident to get tested. Spanish interpreters will be available.

Additional guidance including a traffic entry point map will be added as they are available. Additional information will be on our Facebook page and on our website at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19